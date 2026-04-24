MILWAUKEE — The top athletes from the Milwaukee area all came together for an elite competition that would test their physical, mental, and emotional strength. It was the 5th annual Rock Paper Scissors Tournament at Lakefront Brewery.

The best of the best came to the Milwaukee brewery to claim the championship belt and raise money for the nonprofit Playworks. Its mission, according to its website, "is to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play."

That means they help train staff at schools to help facilitate fair, safe, and cooperative play amongst students. The organization also trains about 2,000 youth mentors who are in 4th to 8th grade to be role models on the playground.

Lakefront donated $2 of every pint sold to Playworks. Tickets for the competition were $15. And yes, there is a legit WWE-style championship belt for the winner.

Side note: As someone who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, we did not call it 'rock paper scissors'. It was always 'ro cham beau'. Maybe that's the reason I didn't win the tournament?

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