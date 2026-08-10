NEW BERLIN, Wis. — One year later, a New Berlin widower shows the work it took to get back into his home after floodwaters nearly destroyed it.
WATCH: One year later, a New Berlin man, 78, and family rebuilds his flood-damaged home by hand
In the early morning hours of August 10, 2025, John Cataldo woke to water flooding into his home and surrounding his bed. The water was rising so quickly and dangerously he had to be rescued by his family.
"When I was walking through the water… I had to hang on because the current was too rough," Cataldo said.
The damage to the home was overwhelming. Cataldo and his late wife had saved and built the home together. His insurance did not pay anything. FEMA offered some assistance, and his family started a GoFundMe, but none of it was enough.
"We had to rebuild the whole house," Cataldo said.
So Cataldo, his children, and his grandchildren got to work.
"We were there everyday working," his daughter, Laurie Cataldo-Fuchs, said.
"And myself, every day here, morning to night," Cataldo said.
It took five months. Cataldo turned 78 during the rebuild and was hanging his own drywall — all so he could move back into the home.
"I mean at some point it seemed like, ’Is there going to be a light at the end of the tunnel?’” Cataldo-Fuchs said. "With everyone's help, we are so thankful for that."
"Everyday it got better," Cataldo said. "I'm happy that I am doing it."
Cataldo still needs to redo his furnace room and breezeway off his kitchen, but he said he will slowly finish that work over time.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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