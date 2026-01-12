Youth hockey parents draw up game plan to expand ice at Wilson Arena

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Southeastern Hockey Association of Wisconsin is working to build a better ice rink as player enrollment continues to surge, creating a shortage of practice time at the aging Wilson Ice Arena.

The Wilson Ice Arena serves as the practice ground for many youth hockey organizations and high school teams, including the Southeastern Hockey Association of Wisconsin, also known as SHAW, which offers hockey for boys, girls and youth with special needs ages 3-18.

"It's the greatest game that you can play," said Adam Beyer, hockey coach and rink committee member.

Players squeeze in every inch and second of practice in the arena.

"We have one sheet of ice for a large organization, so getting the ice time for the kids can be hard," said Ben Walczak, hockey parent.

"As hockey continues to grow, not just for SHAW but for all the organizations throughout Wisconsin, everybody needs more ice," said Derek Slates, hockey parent.

According to its registration log, the number of youth hockey players signed up in SHAW has been increasing in recent years while the amount of ice has stayed the same. In the 2023-24 season, the organization had 331 players. That jumped to 386 the year after, and now 404 players share the ice.

"It's all juggling, and parents can get frustrated because schedules change, but you have to realize everybody's trying to get on the ice and to learn," Beyer said.

Beyer is a hockey father, coach and leader for the rink committee. He said the Wilson rink opened in the 1970s.

"It’s old and, again, the mechanicals are probably on their last leg," Beyer said.

Now he is working with parents and outside companies to come up with a game plan not only to revamp Wilson, but also to get a new sheet of ice. That means a new cooling and HVAC system, and new construction.

"We're looking at our goal for the feasibility studies—$24 million," Beyer said.

A tall task, they say, is worth it for the future of hockey in Milwaukee.

"We need something that's going to help live that legacy of Milwaukee hockey," Slates said.

"It's not going to benefit our kids, but that really doesn't matter for a lot of us, because it's all about growing the game of hockey and sustaining the game of hockey," Beyer said.

A GoFund Me has been created as they start fundraising for a bigger rink.

