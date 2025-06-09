‘You’re scared of the unknown’: MPS families share concerns about district’s lead crisis with Sen. Baldwin

MILWAUKEE — Families spoke directly to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Monday about the impact the Milwaukee Public Schools lead crisis has on their children.

“I was scared because now I have to go get them tested and you’re scared of the unknown,” Koa Branch said.

Branch was one of over a dozen MPS parents who shared their stories and concerns about lead exposure with Sen. Baldwin.

Sen. Baldwin proceeded to call out H.H.S. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the CDC for laying off all of its childhood lead experts two months ago. She says those resources are needed now at MPS.

“Hopefully, he will take action and hire the experts back,” Baldwin said.

MPS families share concerns about district’s lead crisis with Sen. Baldwin

The Milwaukee Health Department said four schools remain closed to end the school year after they were found to be contaminated with lead paint. Those closures include Starms Early Childhood Center, Brown St. Academy, Westside Academy, and LaFollette School.

MHD said Starms Early Childhood Center passed a clearance inspection a couple of weeks ago, but it will remain closed for the remainder of the school year to minimize disruptions for families.

“Is the Milwaukee Health Department still calling on the federal government to bring help here to deal with this?” Reporter Ben Jordan asked.

“We have not because there isn’t a team anymore,” Health Commissioner Michael Totaraitis replied. “There are no experts in the lead, in childhood lead exposure anymore in the CDC so our last communication was again on April 3 where they said we don’t have anybody anymore.”

TMJ4 reached out to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a response to Sen. Baldwin urging it to rehire lead experts.

A spokesperson said, ”At the request of the Milwaukee Health Department Laboratory (MHDL), CDC is assisting with validating new lab instrumentation used for environmental lead testing. Staff from MHDL are focused on the lead response and other routine testing while CDC will assist with testing validation, laboratory quality management, and regulatory requirement documentation to onboard the new laboratory instrument.”

