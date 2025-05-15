WASHINGTON, D.C. — During a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin pressed Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on mass layoffs that are impacting Wisconsin families, including firing lead experts that could be helping Milwaukee Public Schools respond to lead exposure.

In early April, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) notified Milwaukee Public Schools that they would not be able to receive on-site help from lead experts because the Trump administration shut down the lead poisoning branch and fired the experts.

Baldwin presses RFK, Jr. on MPS lead crisis during senate hearing

RFK, Jr. responded by saying that if the funds were "appropriated to Milwaukee, we will spend it in Milwaukee."

The lead crisis temporarily shuttered nine schools and displaced 1,800 children in Milwaukee. Lead hazards have been identified in multiple MPS buildings, particularly those built before 1978, when lead-based paint was commonly used.

