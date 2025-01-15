'You can't replace people': Family identifies man hit and killed near 14th and North

MILWAUKEE— Milwaukee police are searching for a driver who intentionally struck and killed a 41-year-old man with a vehicle after an argument.

It happened near 14th Street and North Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The family has identified the victim as 41-year-old Mamadou Bamba.

Family of Mamadou Bamba.

"You can't replace people. And he is going to be a big miss," Bamba’s cousin, Musa Konneh, said.

Family members told TMJ4’s Megan Lee that the devastating news came as a big shock.

"I couldn't believe it. I was in disbelief," Konneh said.

According to police, the driver fled the scene.

"Who's going to take his spot now? Take care of his mom? Who wants to bury their child? Nobody wants to bury their child," Konneh said.

This unexpected tragedy leaves Bamba’s 13-year-old daughter without her father and a family without their go-to guy.

Family of Mamadou Bamba.

"He was a great son. He took care of his mom. He did everything his mom asked him to do and was a great community servant," Konneh said.

According to family, Bamba moved to the United States from the Ivory Coast in 2008 and dedicated much of his life to his family.

"He's very generous, lovely, family-oriented. We're going to miss him," his aunt, Fatima Keite, said.

Amid all this heartbreak, the family has one request.

"We want justice for our brother, cousin, and son. Whoever did this, that's wrong," his cousin, Malado Diabate, said.

According to police, the car involved is a dark-colored sedan.

Police ask anyone with information to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

