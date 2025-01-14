Milwaukee police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run near 14th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a driver who intentionally struck and killed a 41-year-old man with a vehicle after an argument.

The incident, being investigated as a homicide, happened near 14th Street and North Avenue just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. The driver fled the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

