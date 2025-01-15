Woman arrested in fatal Milwaukee hit-and-run near 14th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a driver who intentionally struck and killed a man with a vehicle after an argument has been arrested.

The victim was identified by his family as 41-year-old Mamadou Bamba.

Family of Mamadou Bamba.

Police said Wednesday that a 66-year-old woman was arrested in the hit-and-run, which occurred near 14th Street and North Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Family members told TMJ4’s Megan Lee they were shocked by the news.

"You can't replace people, and he is going to be a big miss," Bamba’s cousin Musa Konneh said.

Police said the 66-year-old woman fled the scene. Criminal charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

