Woman arrested in fatal Milwaukee hit-and-run near 14th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a driver who intentionally struck and killed a man with a vehicle after an argument has been arrested.
The victim was identified by his family as 41-year-old Mamadou Bamba.
Police said Wednesday that a 66-year-old woman was arrested in the hit-and-run, which occurred near 14th Street and North Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Family members told TMJ4’s Megan Lee they were shocked by the news.
"You can't replace people, and he is going to be a big miss," Bamba’s cousin Musa Konneh said.
Watch our previous coverage:
Police said the 66-year-old woman fled the scene. Criminal charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.