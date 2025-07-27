Wisconsin State Fair eats: Cranberry Cannoli

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association (WSCGA) will make an appearance at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Fair-goers can enjoy grower meet-ups, interactive activities for all ages, and the return of a State Fair exclusive treat!

In partnership with O&H Danish Bakery, WSCGA has announced the return of a fan-favorite fair treat, Cranberry Cannoli.

Back by popular demand, the sweet treat features a wafer-thin cranberry almond cookie rolled and filled with smooth cranberry buttercream and completed with chocolate-dipped ends.

The Cranberry Cannoli first debuted at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2018 and will return after 5 years.

WSCGA will also be offering other treats, including cranberry white chocolate chunk cookies, dried cranberry snack packs, and cranberry juice. All treats are made with Wisconsin-grown cranberries.

The fun does not stop there! The Wisconsin Cranberries Booth will also feature activities for the whole family, including a “Stand in the Marsh” photo booth, free giveaways, a mini cranberry marsh with real vines, irrigation system, and floating cranberries, activity books for the kids, and recipe cards for the adults.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet Wisconsin Cranberry growers daily from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Wisconsin State Fair runs from Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 10. To learn more about the Wisconsin State Fair, click here.

To learn more about Wisconsin Cranberries, click here.

