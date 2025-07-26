Lakefront Brewery to team up with Benno’s Concessions at Wisconsin State Fair

Milwaukee's iconic Lakefront Brewery is set to partner with State Fair experts Benno’s Concessions to bring Wisconsin State Fair visitors “Lakefront Brewery Biergarten.”

Located near the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, in the heart of the fair, the Lakefront Brewery Biergarten will feature Lakefront Brewery beers, slushies, cocktails, and mocktails. Lakefront Brewery classics will be available. Flavors include Riverwest Stein, IPA, Hazy Rabbit, Dive Beer, Fruit Wagon, Oktoberfest, gluten-free New Grist Pilsner, and New Grist Grosa Rita.

Along with Milwaukee brews, classic cocktails like Bloody Marys, Old Fashioneds, and Margaritas will be served. Frozen cocktail flavors will also be available.

Benno’s Concessions has served Lakefront Brewery brews in years past; this year is the first year they will be officially partnered.

The Lakefront Brewery Biergartens' location makes it a great place to take in the sights and sounds of the State Fair.

Lakefront Brewery

Wisconsin State Fair runs from Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 10. To learn more about the Wisconsin State Fair, click here.

To keep up with all things Lakefront Brewery Biergarten, follow @LakefrontBiergartenWIStateFair on Instagram.

