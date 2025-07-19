Help Wisconsin take home the title of best State Fair; vote daily through July 28

WEST ALLIS — USA TODAY has chosen the Wisconsin State Fair as a nominee for Best State Fair.

The USA TODAY 10BEST Reader’s Choice Awards feature the best of the best attractions and businesses. Help the Wisconsin State Fair get on the list!

Put your vote in now! Wisconsin State Fair lovers can vote daily here. You must be 18 years old or older to vote. Voting will run through July 28.

The top 10 winners, voted on by USA TODAY readers, will be announced on August 6.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Shari Black talks about how much the nomination means to their team.

“Our dedicated team works tirelessly year-round to help create lifelong memories for our Fairgoers,” said Black. “And we are grateful that the editors of USA TODAY have identified us as a top Fair. Our unique location – just minutes from downtown Milwaukee – combined with the amazing partners and vendors truly makes our State Fair one of the most unique Fairs in the country. Now it’s time to let the world know that our recipe of amazing music, top-notch attractions, the best animal shows, and so much more – all at friendly prices – makes Wisconsin State Fair the best of the best.”

The Wisconsin State Fair will kick off Thursday, July 31, and run through Sunday, Aug 10.

Click here for more information on the Wisconsin State Fair.

