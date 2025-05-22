Wisconsin riders praise Amtrak Borealis as sustainable, convenient transportation option

MILWAUKEE — The Amtrak Borealis has transported more than 200,000 riders in its first year of service, marking a successful return of passenger rail to Wisconsin after a 20-year gap.

"I probably use the train, I don't know, several times a year," said Mari Haulschildt, a UW student studying Sustainable Management with an interest in urban planning and public transportation.

"I find it super convenient. I have family in La Crosse, Minnesota, Milwaukee and Chicago, so it's like the perfect route for me," Haulschildt said.

The Borealis runs daily, helping ease congestion on highways while offering an alternative travel option for commuters and travelers throughout the region.

"I prefer taking the train to driving anyway. I used to have a car, I used to drive, but I also like going straight to Saint Paul," said Bridget Neugent, a regular rider.

"It's kinda like traveling without having to do anything," Neugent said.

Amtrak officials note that Milwaukee continues to play a key role in the route's growth and success.

"You're just gonna see economic growth in these communities, you are going to see reverse communities from Chicago to Wisconsin to Minnesota, so it is what was needed for the community, and it is what's wanted from the business leaders," said Martin Sandoval, Amtrak representative.

The Borealis recently upgraded to larger train cars to meet growing demand, signaling the resurgence of rail travel across the Midwest.

"It's a better eco footprint using the train, and I feel like it should be more accessible, especially cause the United States is so wide and big, I feel like everyone should have a chance to go everywhere," Haulschildt said.

With continued support from all three states along the line, Amtrak indicates the Borealis service is positioned for long-term success.

"More train, more business development, and you'll see the ridership flourish," Sandoval said.

