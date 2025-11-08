Wisconsin FoodShare payments made after federal court order, families relieved

Editor's Note: After this story was recorded for broadcast, the Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP food aid payments.

Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents who rely on FoodShare benefits received relief Friday as their Quest cards were reloaded after days of uncertainty, as the government shutdown put a pause on November SNAP benefits.

Alorsheirs Osborne was among those who felt immediate relief when her benefits became available.

"It happened today and I was really happy," Osborne said.

The mother of two had been worried about providing for her family during the holiday season, but the restoration of benefits eased her stress.

"Now I don't have to stress about the holiday coming up, and I don't have to worry about my kids," Osborne said.

Despite the uncertainty, Osborne had tried to remain optimistic during the pause in benefits.

"It was kind of stressful, but I told myself as long as I work, and I know how to budget and prepare meals that will last, then me and my kids would be okay," Osborne said.

A spokesperson for Governor Tony Evers confirmed that a federal court ordered the Trump administration to release the full month of November benefits.

"I'm real grateful for that, and I'm thankful for that," Osborne said.

Grocery store employees reported a busy day as Quest cards were reloaded across the city. The restoration of benefits brought relief to families who had been uncertain about their food security.

"I just wanna thank God because it could have been worse, we could have been without it, we could have been stressin, it could have got really bad out here," Osborne said.

