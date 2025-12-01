MILWAUKEE — Winter is here, which means it’s time to get those winter emergency car kits ready. These kits can be life-saving if your car breaks down or if you slide off the road and get stuck.

Watch: Wisconsin drivers share what to keep in a winter emergency car kit

Wisconsin drivers share what to keep in a winter emergency car kit

Wisconsin drivers Gary Bolglaze and Joshua Guthrie shared what they keep in their cars to stay ready in case of an emergency.

“I’ve slid off the road before, and it’s very important to stay warm and stay put,” Bolglaze said. “I keep water in there and blankets. Always have a scarf, hat and gloves,” Bolglaze said.

If you don't have a kit already, here's everything you need and how to prepare your car for the harsh winter.

"The jumper cables and the shovel because you never know when you park your car and it gets to get snowed in, you've got to get the tires out somehow, and the extra warm clothes never hurt to have," Joshua Guthrie said.

The Wisconsin DOT recommends keeping the following items in your vehicle:

Blankets and warm clothing

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Booster cables and windshield brush/scraper

Drinking water and high-calorie, non-perishable food (trail mix, energy/protein bars)

Sand or cat litter for traction

Cell phone adapter/charger



"If I'm worried about, like the low pressure when the cold weather comes in, you can have a little air compressor that inflates your tires," Guthrie said.

According to the DOT, from October 2023 to May 2024, winter weather contributed to more than 11,000 crashes in Wisconsin. Here are a couple more safety tips to keep in mind:

Keep your fuel tank at least half-full

Make sure tires have good tread/traction and are properly inflated

Ensure that your battery, anti-freeze, and cooling system are in good condition

Slow down/increase following distance when driving

Avoid sudden braking or steering

Turn on low beam headlights

Stay aware of your location

Check 511wi.gov for road conditions



"It's Wisconsin, you just know you're going to run into bad weather and it's going to be slick roads," Bolglaze said.

We all know Wisconsin winters can be a hassle, but you never know when you may get stuck or stranded — so it's best to be prepared.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip