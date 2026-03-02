Wife of WI National Guard soldier deployed in Middle East pleads for safe return as US-Iran war escalates

MILWAUKEE — A Franklin woman whose husband is deployed in the Middle East is asking her community to pray for his safe return as the war between the U.S. and Iran escalates and American service members are killed in action.

Submitted photo Kullen and Molly Winkler

Kullen Winkler is an infantryman with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, currently deployed in the Middle East. He has been deployed since May of last year, leaving behind his wife, Molly Winkler, and their three young children in Franklin.

READ ALSO | Hegseth addresses strikes in Iran and says this conflict is 'not endless'

"I honestly have not spoken to him in quite a bit, and when I have, it's been very sporadic," Molly said.

Watch: Wife of WI National Guard soldier deployed in Middle East pleads for safe return

Wife of WI National Guard soldier deployed in Middle East pleads for safe return

As new developments in the war unfold, Molly said her greatest concern is for her children.

"We have three young children, and I'm more concerned about them not understanding what's going on, and when is Dad coming home?" Molly said.

Submitted photo Winkler Family's three young children

The war between the U.S. and Iran spiraled further as Israel and the U.S. pounded Iran in a campaign that President Trump said would likely take several weeks. Four American service members have been killed in action as Iran strikes back. The Pentagon also confirmed three U.S. fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses, though no Americans were killed in that incident.

President Trump said the military action against Iran was necessary because of the threat posed by that country's leadership.

"This was our last best chance to strike, what we're doing right now, and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime," Trump said.

President Trump also said today that there will likely be more American casualties to come.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard was specifically mentioned during a Pentagon briefing Monday by General Dan Caine.

"The integrated reserve and National Guard forces have continued to demonstrate the value of America's reserve forces, including the Wisconsin Army National Guard operating in Kuwait and Iraq," Caine said.

The Winkler family is just one of hundreds of Wisconsin families now being impacted by the war with Iran. The conflict is also affecting non-military families in the area.

A group of 30 people from Lakeland Community Church in Elkhorn is currently stranded in Jerusalem. The church posted on Facebook that the group is safe and looking for a way home.

Lakeland Community Church A group from Lakeland Community Church in Walworth County is stuck in Jerusalem amid the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Molly is asking the broader community to keep deployed service members and their families in mind.

"I just want people to realize that these are husbands, fathers, wives are there, mothers are there as well, sons, daughters. They're people and we want our people to come home to us, obviously," Molly said.

Submitted Photo Kullen Winkler

She echoed that sentiment with a direct plea for the community's support.

"Pray for us, pray for them, let's have them all come home safely, and unfortunately, this is the inevitable and we just want them to return home safely for the most part," Molly said.

This story was reported on-air by TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip