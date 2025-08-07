'Wicked' casts its spell in Milwaukee: A full-circle moment for Glinda star Zoe Jensen

MILWAUKEE — It’s one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals — and "Wicked" is lighting up the stage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center now through Aug. 17. But beyond the emerald lights and gravity-defying moments, one actress is living out a personal fairytale.

TMJ4 Actress Zoe Jensen who plays "Glinda—The Good"

Zoe Jensen, who plays Glinda the Good, gave TMJ4's Andrea Williams an exclusive backstage pass—including a ride in Glinda’s iconic bubble and a glimpse into how this show changed her life long before she ever stepped on stage.

“I remember coming to Milwaukee on the weekends,” Jensen said. “So it’s really exciting to be in a place that I’m quite familiar with.”

TMJ4 TMJ4's Andrea Williams takes a ride in the famous bubble!

Jensen hails from Rockford, Illinois, just down the road. For her, this isn't just another role—it’s a dream nearly two decades in the making.

“When I saw the show, it was a birthday gift from my parents,” she recalled. “We are not normal theatergoers. They kind of just did it because I was interested in it. So getting to do this show is a testament to the support I've had for years from my family, even my friends and mentors, to get me to this point.”

Now, she’s inspiring the next generation of theatergoers—stepping into the sparkling shoes once worn by Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande, who played the role in the movie.

TMJ4 Young Wicked fan

“I really try—as much as I’m inspired previously—I like to approach it in my own body, in my own voice,” Jensen said. “It’s not easy.”

At the heart of Wicked is the unlikely friendship between Glinda and Elphaba (the future Wicked Witch of the West), played in this production by Jesse Davidson.

Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP Kristin Chenoweth, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the "Hairspray Live!" Press Junket at the Universal Lot on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

“What we realized very early on is that Jesse and Zoe’s relationship is really what’s going to anchor Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship,” Jensen shared. “We make it a point to connect before every show. We’re always holding hands in the show. We have our own subtle messages on stage, just checking in with each other.”

And yes—no visit backstage would be complete without a ride in Glinda’s magical bubble and that fabulous line: “Isn’t it good to see me?!”

However, the bubble itself is more than just theater tech—it’s Broadway history.

“The bubble that you rode in is actually the first bubble used on Broadway,” said Oz historian Ryan Jay. “It was Kristin Chenoweth’s bubble that appeared on the Tony Awards with Kristin and Idina Menzel when it was nominated for best musical in 2004.”

AP

To wrap it up, Jensen gave a sweet taste of Glinda’s signature number:

“You’re going to be popular, you’re going to be popular…”

And of course, Zoe had to give Glinda approval of Andrea's pink and green dress:

“It’s perfect because it’s pink—and pink goes well with green,” Jensen laughed. “That’s right... it so does!”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error