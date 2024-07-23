'Why isn't there anybody out here': Dineed Park neighbors want more patrols after deadly shooting

One teenager is dead and several more are injured after a mass shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Milwaukee Sheriff's Deputies said several teens were at Dineen Park late Sunday night into Monday morning for a "car party" when an argument escalated into people firing guns.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked neighbors what they want from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Joan Wagner said, “Why isn't there anybody out here?"

TMJ4 News Joan Wagner would like to see more patrols from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office by the county parks.

Wagner just wants Dineen Park to be safe for everyone in her neighborhood.

"It's just all around sad,” Wagner explained.

She said the shooting is beyond sad. It happened in the same park where she walks her dog Gizmo every day.

Watch: Dineed Park neighbors calling for more patrols after deadly shooting

'Why isn't there anybody out here': Neighbors want more patrols of parks

"It's scary, it's very scary, Wagner said.

According to MCSO, the teens were in the park after hours. Something Wagner said could be avoided.

"I wish security was here. I wish that the sheriffs could come through. Maybe not just stick to this park but go to other ones. And then come back and go to other and come back,” Wagner explained.

Wagner’s neighbor agrees.

"Let's beef it up (patrols) if you can,” Shelly Greer said.

TMJ4 News Shelly Greer would like to see officers on bikes patrolling through the park. She also wants more enforcement on the park hours.

Greer would like to see law enforcement riding bikes through the park.

"I'd say let’s get the bikes. The bicyclers-patrolman back on the roads again. Because that really helped us a lot,” Greer explained.

As a mom of a teenager, Greer’s heart is broken after the shooting.

"The youth need help really bad. Really really bad,” Greer said.

Greer believes the help needs to come from the entire community.

"It takes a whole village. But we all have to come collectively together and not be afraid to join in when we see something,” Greer said.

We took these concerns and some questions to the sheriff's office. A spokesperson said he is working to get back to us.

