'It was through the window' bullets fly through neighbor's home after Dineen Park shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One teenager is dead and several more are injured after a mass shooting on Milwaukee's north west side.

Milwaukee Sheriff's Deputies said several teens were at Dineen Park late Sunday night into Monday morning for a "car party" when an argument escalated into people firing guns.

TMJ4 talked to neighbors whose homes and lives were impacted.

"Growing up, it was a place for kids," Valerie Sauve said.

Watch: Bullets fly through neighbor's home after Dineen Park shooting

Bullets fly through neighbor's home after Dineen Park shooting

Sauve grew up near Dineen Park.

"I most recently have lived here 32 years, but actually lived here most of my life. Our family moved here in 1963," Sauve added.

It was an emotional start to Sauve's week after learning one teenager died and others were injured from a shooting that happened just feet from her house.

"It's usually people from outside the neighborhood who are causing problems, and to have something like this happen is devastating," Sauve said.

Although the shooting happened in the parking lot of Dineen Park, neighbors were also impacted. One neighbor, who didn't want to go on camera, has several bullet holes in her home. Luckily, she wasn't injured.

TMJ4 News

The neighbor told us she got home from work Sunday night and saw upwards of 75 teenagers in the parking lot.

"Still processing a little bit, so I can't even give you a reaction. I was a little bit annoyed. I was like, 'go home, y'all don't even need to be over here. This not even y'all neighborhood'," the neighbor explained.

TMJ4 News

Signs surrounding Dineen Park show the park closes at 10 p.m. Law enforcement and neighbors said they saw teenagers in this parking lot well past then. Neighbors also said they want to see the gates at the front of the parking lot closed at 10 p.m. when the park closes.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip