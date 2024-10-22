'Why are we in this situation': Howards Grove athletes and parents press school board on suspended coach

HOWARDS GROVE, Wi — The Howards Grove High School Library was flooded with both volleyball players and parents Monday night.

This comes days after the Varsity Volleyball Head Coach, Brett Damrow, was suspended from coaching in the post-season play.

"Why are we here? Why are we in this situation,” mom of a varsity volleyball player, Melissa Benton questioned.

That was a common question among many parents and players.

"Our administration needs to figure out what they're doing,” Benton said.

Benton is just one of many parents who voiced their concerns after Damrow was suspended.

The district said Damrow violated the “undue influence” rule which essentially means persuading a student or their family to join the district.

"Why are we discrediting the coach,” Benton questioned.

The district said the reason for suspending Damrow stems from Junior volleyball player Mya Hemmer transferring from a school in Michigan to Howards Grove.

"For someone to come from outside wanting to be part of our community. Why did we not embrace it? Why? Again, the big question is why,” Benton said.

Damrow is asking the same question.

"This is a place of not undue influence. There's not. There is a big difference between having an influence on a successful program and having something to do with undue influence. I've never done that and will not do that,” Damrow said.

His team even spoke up at the meeting Monday night. Many tell the school board that he has changed their lives.

"Every single time that he walks into a room, his dedication, culture, and kindness radiate off of him,” team manager, Ashley Plehn said.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked the Superintendent for a comment on the support shown during the meeting and she said “no comment.”

