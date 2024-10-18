Volleyball player responds to coach's suspension — School, WIAA says he coerced her to join team

HOWARDS GROVE, Wisc. — High school Junior Maya Hemmer has only been playing volleyball for a couple of years, and she already has 25 D-1 scholarships to choose from with college on the horizon.

She’s originally from Michigan, but wanted something more — athletically and academically.

“The close-knit community, everyone seems to know each other,” Maya said, referencing Howards Grove High School. “It's just something you'd want to be a part of.”

The volleyball team has six state titles. The community, she added has more opportunities for club and travel play.

So Maya and her family applied for a waiver that would determine whether she could join Howards Grove volleyball.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) flagged the application, stating that 20-year Head Coach Brett Damrow violated a rule for “undue influence,” or coercing Maya to join his team.

The district suspended Damrow, barring him from finishing out the season ahead of the Regional Semi-Finals next week.

Maya and her mom Amy spoke with me exclusively since the news broke.

“It’s been stressful and emotional,” Maya said. “It hurts…people not knowing the truth.”

I asked the Hemmers if there was any undue influence from Damrow.

“I’m here to say as her mom and for Maya, that she was not influenced by anybody to go to Howards Grove High School,” Amy insisted.

I contacted the district to see if Damrow had an opportunity to appeal the decision.

Here’s what I found out:

The WIAA’s decision about the violation was made on September 18

There was an opportunity for the district, not Damrow, to appeal within 15 days

Superintendent Shannon Kilton said, “We did not appeal because we agreed with the ruling.”

Maya’s waiver to play was ultimately denied, so she’ll wait until next year to join varsity.

"I still get to be a part of the girls and they're all so welcoming,” she smiled. “Even though I'm not in the games with them, I'm still on the bench with them, cheering them on and seeing their growth."

