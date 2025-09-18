WHITEFISH BAY, Wis.–— Sendik's is moving forward in the process of approving a multi-million-dollar project to demolish its current Whitefish Bay location and build a new two-story grocery store on the corner of North Lake Drive and East Silver Spring Drive, just a couple steps east of the existing store.

The remodel would transform the popular but cramped grocery store into a modern shopping destination, with the existing building converted into a parking lot.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2026, and the current store will remain open during construction.

Whitefish Bay residents weigh in on Sendik’s redesign

"My sense is that everyone in Whitefish Bay wants this project to get off the ground," said resident, Todd Sherman.

The current store's tight quarters have become a defining characteristic for shoppers, though opinions vary on whether that's a positive or negative feature.

"I personally enjoy because you are literally running into your neighbors because the aisles are so tight," Aaron Zuege said.

Sherman sees room for improvement in the current layout.

"Sometimes you get stuck behind people. You can get stuck behind people in the vestibule trying to get in and out of the building," Sherman said.

The project has generated significant community interest, with residents recognizing its potential long-term impact on the area.

"It's just such a community centerpiece that whatever is put there is going to really define the tone for a long time," Zuege said.

While many community members support the expansion, the project still requires additional approvals from village leaders.

"The biggest point of contention seems to be the design of the building and what it's going to look like," Sherman said.

The newest redesign is scheduled for discussion at Thursday's board meeting. Sherman supports the updated approach.

"It'll be a much better shopping experience to have a modern grocery store with modern layout," Sherman said.

However, Zuege hopes some elements of the original store's character will be preserved.

"I love the old Sendik's. I wish they could just take a few elements, you know, as maybe even an homage or something," Zuege said.

As the project advances toward final approval, Zuege is encouraging greater community involvement in the decision-making process.

"There's hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money involved here. We're changing zoning and selling land, so, yeah, we have a real stake to make a voice heard," Zuege said.

The Architectural Review Commission Board will provide their recommendation on the store's redesign at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Thursday at Village Hall. The Village Board is scheduled to vote on the entire project Oct. 6, determining whether to approve the remodel.

