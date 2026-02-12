Whitefish Bay chocolate shop keeps Valentine's prices stable amid industry challenges

Valentine's Day chocolate shoppers in Whitefish Bay aren't seeing major price increases this year, despite global cocoa market volatility that pushed ingredient costs to record highs in 2024.

At Burke Chocolate, a fourth-generation family-owned business, customers are already selecting heart-shaped boxes and custom assortments for the holiday. The shop has managed to keep prices steady even as the chocolate industry navigates supply chain challenges.

"Our prices have stayed the same as I think even last year, Valentine's Day," said Catherine Fink of Burke Candy.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $29.1 billion on Valentine's Day this year, with candy ranking among the top gifts. Industry data shows shoppers will buy about 58 million pounds of chocolate in the week leading up to February 14.

"The place to go on Valentine's Day," said customer Jim Hoy.

The chocolate industry has faced significant challenges over the past year. Cocoa prices reached record highs due to weaker crop yields, and supply shortages, creating pressure throughout the supply chain.

"Cocoa prices have gone up, and it's a crop, so they've been up because it was not a strong crop," Fink said.

Despite these market pressures, Burke Chocolate has maintained pricing stability through strategic purchasing decisions and long-standing supplier relationships.

"We try to be smart about our purchasing and our timing of it. We can work with our suppliers to make sure that we can get the best price and make sure our customers are happy," Fink said.

The business prioritizes quality over cost-cutting measures.

"We're not going to sacrifice our quality, and so our price will reflect that," Fink said.

Customers appreciate both the quality and pricing approach. Kelly Hoy, a regular customer, noted the freshness of the chocolate and said she hasn't noticed significant price increases.

"The chocolate is so fresh. I love, love, love their dark chocolate," Hoy said. "It feels the same. I don't feel like there's been a big increase in the price of chocolate."

For Valentine's Day shoppers, the most popular request remains customization.

"The number one thing about coming to a candy store is creating your own box," Fink said.

Even if prices were higher, some customers say the holiday justifies the expense.

"For Valentine's Day, I think even if there is, it's worth it. It's a special holiday. You've got to get your chocolate," Hoy said.

