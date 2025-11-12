Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes one win away from first state finals appearance in school history

WHITEFISH BAY — The Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes have transformed their season from a disappointing 3-6 regular-season record into a remarkable playoff run that has them one game away from the state finals for the first time in school history.

After three consecutive playoff victories, the Blue Dukes now sit at 6-6 overall as they prepare for their semifinal matchup against Reedsburg as the No. 8 seed.

Head coach Jake Wolter credits the team’s adaptability for their playoff success.

“It’s actually whatever the other team is giving us,” Wolter said. “Weeks one and two, New Berlin West and Greendale Martin Luther, we ran for over 300 yards in both of them. Against Port, they packed the box a little bit more, and we had to go to the pass game. We had about 250 yards passing there.”

The offensive attack centers around running back Lateef Love, who has rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. But Love believes this year’s team is different because of its balanced offensive approach.

“I think it’s different from past years because we have a passing game now,” Love said. “More than just a dominant run game — we have that too — but now we can air it out more. So, it forces teams to watch out for more.”

While some are calling the Blue Dukes a Cinderella story, wide receiver Reggie Hart believes his team deserves more respect.

“I feel like people calling us a Cinderella, you’re still underestimating us,” Hart said. “Personally, I think we should’ve been higher than an eighth seed. Obviously, we were an eighth seed because of our record. But yeah, that’s my take on it.”

For offensive lineman Robert Grano, reaching this level represents a rare opportunity for the program.

“It’s quite amazing,” Grano said. “Opportunities like this don’t come around often. We’ve only made it to level four three times. Obviously, it’s a pretty big moment for us.”

The Blue Dukes will look to punch their ticket to the state finals when they face Reedsburg on Friday night.

