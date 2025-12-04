Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Where to find warming shelters in Milwaukee as Arctic plunge hits southeast Wisconsin

TMJ4
MILWAUKEE — The Arctic plunge has made its way to southeast Wisconsin, with Milwaukee likely to break the record for minimum high temperature.

The Milwaukee Coalition on Housing and Homelessness (MCHH), a community organization that has made its mission to end homelessness in the city, has provided a list of winter warming locations for those needing a warm place to stay.

Guest House of Milwaukee—1216 N 13th Street
Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26
Notes: This location admits men only.

Unity Lutheran Church–1025 E Oklahoma Avenue
Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26
Notes: This location admits single adults only.

Repairers of the Breach—1335 W Vliet Street
Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26
Notes: This location admits single adults only.

Joy House (Milwaukee Rescue Mission)-- 818 N 19th Street
Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26
Notes: This location only admits women and families. Call 414-344-3774 before visiting.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission—830 N 19th Street
Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 11/24/25 through 3/30/26
Notes: This location admits men only. Call 414-935-0240 before visiting.

St. Ben’s Parish—930 W State Street
Hours: Open 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 132/1/25 through 3/30/26

Locations and hours are subject to change. Please visit MCHH’s website to stay up-to-date.

You can visit their website by clicking here.

