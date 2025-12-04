The arctic plunge has reached southern Wisconsin! Overnight lows have crashed into the single digits. A light northwest breeze is generating wind chills between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees.

Watch: When temperatures will rise above freezing

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Arctic blast

Sunshine is overhead today with highs in the teens. Milwaukee will likely break the record for the minimum high temperature.

Another chilly night is forecast with lows in the single digits. Wind chills may still dip a few degrees below zero. A quick round of snow is expected late tomorrow night and into early Saturday. Most of this light snow may only reach areas north of Milwaukee.

Storm Team 4 continues to monitor additional chances of light snow throughout the seven-day forecast. The best chances are Sunday and again toward midweek. Stay tuned for updates on timing and totals.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold

High: 17, wind Chill -10 to 0

Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cold

Low: 7 Lake 0 Inland, Wind Chill -5 to 0

Wind: SW 5-15 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Flurries

High: 27

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Snow

High: 28

SUNDAY: Chance Early Snow; Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 22

MONDAY: Becoming Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Snow

High: 23

