'Where is it gonna end?': Neighbors frustrated after reckless Milwaukee driving crash

MILWAUKEE — Three teens were injured in a crash that happened early Monday morning near 60th and Calumet in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the driver, a 14-year-old boy, was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control, and collided with two trees.

His two passengers, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries and was arrested.

Working as a photojournalist for TMJ4 for many years, the scene at 60th and Calumet is unfortunately far too familiar for me.

When I arrived at the aftermath, I saw damaged trees, burned car parts, and debris scattered on the lawn. An overnight car crash left three teens badly injured. Neighbors tell me they are praying for drivers to slow down.

"Why? Why? Why would you want to go 60 or 70 miles an hour down 60th Street?" asks resident Glen Dukert.

Glen Dukert has lived here for 40 years. He says that speeding is an everyday thing and the city isn't doing enough to stop it.

TMJ4 News Glen Dukert has lived near 60th and Calumet for 40 years and says the sppeding is getting worse. Every day he sees speeding drivers and fears for his safety on the roads, he is frustrated with the city's lack of effort to solve the problem and suggests the city add speed bumps to slow drivers down.

"Last time I talked to the police chief, she told me she couldn't send anything but an empty police car," says Dukert.

I asked Glen Dukert if he felt safe driving on 60th Street.

"No! I don't. When is it gonna end? What's next?" says Dukert.

The same concern brought me to Safe and Sound Headquarters, after learning about their upcoming event aimed at curbing reckless driving. Marco Griego is a community organizer working to educate youth on the dangers of being a reckless driver.

"It's not just your life you're responsible for, but everyone else on the road as well," says Griego.

The interactive session includes an impaired driving simulation, reckless driving statistics, and conversations about unlawful driving.

"You hear the phrase, 'It takes a village to raise a child.' It's gonna take all of Milwaukee to inspire some responsibility in everybody," says Griego.

TMJ4 News Marco Griego is Safe and Sound's neighborhood organizer and is facilitating an interactive session about reckless/unlawful driving called the Drive Wisdom Project July 31st 4pm-6pm at Safe and Sound HQ 4422 W Leon Terrace.

With the hope of shifting the culture of dangerous driving, Marco Griego is driven to find a solution.

"Be there for your youth and adults. Everyone is affected when something like this occurs. Come sit with your teen, have those conversations about negative and positive things when it comes to reckless driving," says Griego.

For more info on the Safe and Sound Drive Wisdom Project, see this flyer (insert flyer) or visit their website.

