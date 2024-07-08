Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating crash at 60th and Calumet in Milwaukee

In order to open all of Milwaukee County's aquatic facilities this summer, the Parks Department needed to hire 250 lifeguards. Right now, they have 136.
processed-9DC5C889-423E-40D3-93DE-C1E3421D8B1A.jpeg
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 08, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a crash that happened early Monday morning near 60th and Calumet in Milwaukee.

It appears the vehicle hit a tree and was on fire.

processed-4EC0AD6F-CBAB-410D-A834-8BF21BBBE3C2.jpeg

There's no word yet on injuries in this crash.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Watch: Sydni Eure on the scene of a crash at 60th and Calumet:

Police investigating crash at 60th and Calumet

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News live on your favorite streaming app