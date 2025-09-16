West Allis resident still reeling after floods as officials warn about used cars with hidden damage

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — More than a month after historic floods devastated parts of southeast Wisconsin, one local family shares their struggle to recover emotionally and financially from the damage left behind. With many flood-damaged vehicles now circulating the market, state officials are urging buyers to use caution when shopping for used cars.

"You see the streets, you know, they look clean, but everything, all the stress, is still there,” said resident Ignacio Manjarrez.

Just over a month ago, Manjarrez woke up to find his basement flooded and his car submerged in water as historic floods swept through his West Allis neighborhood.

He said he, his wife and their 2-year-old daughter had at least $20,000 in damage and lost countless memories.

"That morning was probably one of the most scared I think I've ever been," he said.

He called it the perfect storm that hit at the worst time.

With their once-brand-new car now totaled — and a second baby on the way — he's trying to find the money to get by. But he says his construction job has been unusually slow this summer.

"I hope we can get a second vehicle, and that will have to be the main one. I don't want to say second, because, not like we really have a first one,” said Manjarrez.

Manjarrez said that buying a used car seems like a distant dream right now, but even if it is a possibility for others, the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is warning car buyers to be extra careful when shopping for used vehicles.

Water damage can cause serious mechanical and electrical problems that may not show up for months.

What to look for in a potentially flood-damaged vehicle:

Check for musty smells or water stains in the engine or trunk.

Look for mud or discoloration under carpets and in hard-to-reach areas.

Test all electrical components to make sure they work properly.



Dealers are required to disclose flood damage on the Wisconsin Buyer’s Guide, which must be displayed on every used car. Experts also recommend getting a vehicle history report from services like Carfax.

While getting another car may not be in the near future for Manjarrez, he’s holding on to hope for FEMA assistance. He said his family is the ultimate motivator.

“Gives me hope to kind of keep pushing, keep looking out. Because everything else right now is hard.”

Manjarrez and his family have a GoFundMe page for anyone who wishes to help them out.

