MILWAUKEE — It was business as usual at the Midtown Voting Center for the first day of early voting.

While voting is underway, Darryl Morin, the national president of Forward Latino, says changes could be on the horizon if the SAVE Act is passed by the Senate.

Watch: What could the SAVE Act mean for Wisconsin voters if passed by Senate?

What could the SAVE Act mean for Wisconsin voters if passed by Senate?

"The SAVE Act would require Americans of all demographic groups to provide documentation of their citizenship," Morin said.

Groups like Forward Latino, the NAACP, and the League of Women Voters worry the law would make voting more difficult for women, first-time voters and the elderly.

"The law could block married women from voting because their driver’s license has their married name on it, but their registration has their maiden name on it," Clarence Nicholas said.

Nicholas, president of the NAACP Milwaukee Branch, expressed concerns about the potential impact on voting locations.

"It creates more red tape and confusion, leading to longer lines and people being turned away at the polls," Nicholas said.

The Wisconsin GOP sent the following statement:

“Every American and Wisconsinite deserves to know that their elections are safe and secure. The SAVE Act is the first step in ensuring voters trust our elections and safeguarding ballot boxes across the nation,” stated WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming.

Multiple viewers reached out to TMJ4 with concerns about how the SAVE Act would impact voters in Wisconsin if passed.

Wisconsin Representative Tom Tiffany co-sponsored the act. His team sent TMJ4 a statement regarding the legislation.

“Wisconsin already has voter ID, and 63% of Wisconsinites voted to enshrine it in our state Constitution. But the reality is many states, including our neighbors Minnesota and Illinois, do not. The SAVE America Act is simple. It requires voter ID in every state and proof of citizenship when registering to vote to strengthen election integrity.”

"Acceptable documentation includes a U.S. passport, military ID coupled with a service record, a government-issued photo ID showing a U.S. birthplace, or a government-issued photo ID paired with a birth certificate or naturalization certificate. The bill also creates a straightforward process for individuals who have changed their name, enabling them to sign an affidavit confirming their citizenship and name change.”

The Milwaukee Election Commission has seen confusion firsthand with plenty of phone calls, despite the early stages the act is in.

"There is nothing changing in the law; the SAVE Act hasn't even passed, it still has many steps it has to go through," Paulina Gutiérrez, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, said.

TMJ4 Paulina Gutiérrez, Milwaukee Election Commission

If you plan to vote early or are heading to the polls on April 7, the Milwaukee Election Commission says it is a good idea to be prepared regardless of what happens with the SAVE Act.

"If you have moved, or changed addresses, even apartment numbers, you need to re-register to vote," Gutiérrez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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