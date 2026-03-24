Early voting starts Tuesday for April 7 Spring Election

The April 7 Spring Election is officially three weeks away, which means in-person absentee voting is now open.

Each city, village and town is responsible for setting the dates and times for its in-person absentee voting. Early voting ends the Sunday before Election Day.

The biggest race on the ballot is the Wisconsin Supreme Court race between Republican-backed Maria Lazar and Democrat-backed Chris Taylor.

The rest of the ballot is made up of local races, including village boards, mayors, school boards and county supervisors, depending on the location.

Several Southeastern Wisconsin voters will also have the chance to vote on referenda that could impact public services, but could also raise property taxes.

To see what's on your ballot, visit MyVote Wisconsin.

Souls to the Polls WI will provide free round-trip rides to the polls during early voting from March 24 through April 5, and on Election Day, April 7 in Milwaukee County, Racine and Kenosha.

Voters can schedule rides by calling the 24-hour hotline at 414-742-1060. Advance scheduling is strongly encouraged.

Souls to the Polls WI is also actively recruiting volunteers. Community members interested in volunteering or learning more can contact Norma J. Balentine at 917-501-1922 or newporttoday@yahoo.com.

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