West Allis residents of all ages contribute to the community mural project, bringing unity to the city

WEST ALLIS, WI — Community organizers in West Allis look to bring together the community with a new mural offering a bright spot in the city.

The Downtown West Allis Business Improvement District has been working all summer with artist John Kowalczyk on a collaborative mural that will be displayed on Cook's Cake and Candy storefront.

What makes this project unique is that while Kowalczyk created the outline, it's the community members themselves who are filling in the colors. The mural is divided into 288 squares, with each participant creating their own unique piece of the larger artwork.

"I think it's really important for everyone to see themselves in their community, and I think this is a literal way of doing that," Kowalczyk said.

On Thursday, members of the local senior center helped complete the final pieces of the project, which is scheduled to debut in September.

"It's a wonderful place, it's really a wonderful place," said Mary Kay Flynn, a senior center member, referring to her hometown of West Allis.

The mural represents a growing trend of public art installations throughout the city.

"I see the art going up all over at the library at the benches, all over it just gives you a place of celebration because we're celebrating beauty," Flynn said.

For many residents, the project symbolizes more than just beautification.

"I'm sorry, but I believe in West Allis," said Patricia Musta, another senior center member.

After what organizers described as a tough week in West Allis, with major flooding throughout many neighborhoods, they hope the mural will help bring the community together.

"A little smile on your face, even if it's just for a second, it's definitely needed right now," said Robyn Krimke from the Downtown West Allis Business Improvement District.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

