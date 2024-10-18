91-year-old artist donates Gallery Night MKE proceeds to local charity

MILWAUKEE — Gallery Night MKE returns with two full days of gallery hopping and art viewing. This year, there are over 70 participating locations, a record number for the event's recent history.

The Third Ward will unveil four new, large-scale outdoor paintings throughout the neighborhood. This expansion of the neighborhood’s arts and culture scene is the result of a partnership between the Historic Third Ward Association and Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.

The four 6-by-8-foot paintings were created by MIAD alumni John Kowalczyk ’10, Caroline Ferrero ’23, Erin Eastham ’24, and current MIAD student Rachel McNeilly. Visitors can view the new works on the exterior walls of Café Benelux, MIAD, Broadway Theatre Center, and Ascension Third Ward.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure met with Caroline Ferrero and Rachel McNeilly ahead of the big unveiling.

The two artists said these are some of the largest paintings they’ve ever done. They shared some behind-the-scenes photos of them creating the art from inside of their garages.

This is the first time Ferrero and McNeilly have had art showcased in Gallery Night MKE and shared how big of an honor it is to be included.

“I always admire all the murals in Milwaukee that are around here and having one of my art pieces here is like a dream come true,” said Caroline Ferrero, “Flying Colors” Artist.

“This is quite honestly the first time I've ever done a giant art event like this so I'm very excited to have my art come out like this and it's a night I'll never forget,” said Rachel McNeilly, "Milwaukee Strong" Artist.

In addition to the outdoor murals, you can also stop by indoor galleries. One of which is being held by 91-year-old artist Tony Busalacchi.

Busalacchi will host the “Art from the Heart” gallery at St. John’s on the Lake inside of the Cultural Arts Center. He will be selling art he’s created over the years. Busalacchi said being a creative is very therapeutic for him and it’s also his primary way to give back to those in need.

“All of a sudden I said, I've got an idea. Why don't I sell my art and art that we own and I will give all the proceeds,” said Tony Busalacchi. “I don't take money for supplies or anything else.”

He first began hosting galleries six years ago and at the end of each show, he donates all the proceeds to St. Ben’s and the House of Peace. Busalacchi said the organization is near and dear to his entire family and so far he’s donated over $200,000.

"This is a little something,” said Busalacchi. “I haven't got millions but I'm doing what I think I can do to help my brothers and sisters."

Gallery Night MKE’s fall event will be Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. For more information you can head to their website by clicking this link.

