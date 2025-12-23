‘It’s so exciting’: West Allis neighbors celebrate Candy Cane Lane’s major milestone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — What started as a simple holiday tradition in West Allis has grown into a powerful force for good, raising $4 million over four decades to support children battling cancer and blood disorders.

Candy Cane Lane has lit up Milwaukee’s West Allis neighborhood for 40 years, with cars lining the streets and families rolling by to soak in the Christmas cheer. This year, the lights shine even brighter as organizers announced they’ve reached the major milestone of $4 million raised for the MACC Fund.

The MACC Fund supports children battling cancer and blood disorders, and the impact is inspiring kids throughout the community. Nine-year-old Liliana Munoz and her fourth-grade classmates created their own miniature Candy Cane Lane, building gingerbread houses and raising money for the cause.

“It makes me feel happy,” Munoz said. “And we raised $247 for the MACC Fund for children who have cancer and blood diseases.”

The tradition proves it’s about more than just decorations — it’s about giving back to families during their most difficult moments.

“It’s so exciting to see all the people coming out every night, people we hear walking in front of our house, all the cars coming out, so just to know there are so many people out there willing to help children in this rough position is just really touching and just makes everything we do and everything we set up even more worth it,” said Melissa Mullikin, a Candy Cane Lane resident.

Neighbors say every inflatable, every light strand and every cold night setting up decorations feels worth it, knowing the donations are helping families during the hardest moments of their lives.

For longtime resident Jimmy Eagle, the milestone reflects the true spirit of Christmas.

“That’s exactly it — that’s what Christmas is all about... for the kids. That’s the best part when kids are coming through cheering and screaming, that’s why I do it,” Eagle said.

Forty years in, Candy Cane Lane isn’t slowing down, and neighbors say this milestone is just the beginning.

“I hope we’re still living here when they get to $5 million because that’ll be such a great milestone. I just hope that it keeps building bigger and bigger every year,” Mullikin said.

From one house to the next, one donation at a time, the neighborhood continues to show how one community can help change lives.

