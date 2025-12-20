‘We’re still struggling’: Milwaukee mom seeks help after historic flooding as Christmas approaches

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has confirmed a new 24-hour rainfall record after more than a foot of rain fell in Milwaukee during historic summer flooding, but for some families like Victoria Kiepert's, the damage never ended.

The August 9th and 10th storms brought 14-and-a-half inches of rain to northwest Milwaukee in just 24 hours, now officially the most rain ever recorded in a single day in Wisconsin. Behind that historic number are families still trying to rebuild as Christmas approaches.

"We lost all of our stuff in the basement," Kiepert said.

TMJ4 Victoria Kiepert lost everything in the floods in August.

Floodwaters damaged Kiepert's northside home, destroying nearly everything her family owned. She applied for help, but says months later, recovery is still falling on her shoulders.

"Beds, appliances, all that stuff, kids' clothes, TVs, everything," Kiepert said.

The Milwaukee mother, who cares for five children, says her family was left homeless for two weeks after the flooding.

Victoria Kiepert Victoria cares for five people in her home, she says she needs beds, clothing and dressers for her kids.

"We had to move, and I couldn't find a house right away, so we were homeless for two weeks, and then we moved and still don't have the things we need," Kiepert said.

Climate experts say the storms were unprecedented, with rain falling one to three inches an hour for several hours, overwhelming basements, streets, and sewer systems. Radar estimates show 10 to 12 inches fell across northern Milwaukee and northeast Waukesha counties, confirming the devastation was widespread.

Kiepert says she and her kids have to sleep on air mattresses, and the holidays only add more pressure to an already overwhelming situation.

"People think that after people get FEMA money, it's just done and over with, and that should be enough, but it's really not because it takes months, even years, sometimes when you're starting all over," Kiepert said.

She's unsure how she will provide gifts for her kids this Christmas, her family still needs basic necessities months after the flooding.

Victoria Kiepert Victoria Kiepert's family is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

"We still need beds, dressers, kids' clothing, a lot of stuff," Kiepert said.

As Wisconsin marks a new chapter in climate history, families like Kiepert's say recovery can't stop at statistics, especially as Christmas approaches.

"This year's really hard, because mostly because of the flood, cause all the stuff we lost, I have to buy them new stuff, because that money isn't available for Christmas," Kiepert said.

The flooding has made this Christmas particularly challenging for Kiepert's family, including her youngest daughter experiencing her first Christmas.

"This is my daughter's first Christmas, it would help for all my kids but mainly for her, to make like a Christmas miracle for them," Kiepert said.

Despite the hardships, Kiepert maintains perspective on what matters most during the holidays.

"Sometimes it's not about the gifts, it's about being stable and having family around," Kiepert said.

As Victoria's family continues to rebuild, community support can make a real difference. A GoFundMe is available for those who wish to donate money or provide much-needed household items. If you can donate any of the furniture items she seeks, her email is Victoria.kiepert@icloud.com, or you can reach out to me by email at gideon.verdin@tmj4.com, and I will connect you with Victoria.

