'We're just lost, devastated': Family seeks justice after Milwaukee chef shot and killed

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee family is searching for answers after 33-year-old Leshon Christen Jr. was shot and killed outside his home near Clark and North Vel R. Phillips Avenue on Sunday around 4 p.m.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday evening to remember Christen, affectionately known as "ManMan" and "Big Teddy," who worked as a chef and was described as a gentle soul who loved to dance and cook for his family.

"He gives the best hugs, and he just was a good person," said Takeria Adams, Christen's aunt.

Adams said Christen had no criminal background and wasn't involved in any trouble. The family gathered almost every Sunday for meals that Christen would help prepare.

"Our family is very close. We gather almost every Sunday, and it's something that my mom started, and it's not going to be the same without him there," Adams said.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. The suspect remains at large as police continue their search.

"Our family, we're just lost, devastated. We're trying to figure out who would do something like this," Adams said.

"He was such a joy, you know, a blessing to our family, justice for him," Adams said.

The family is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Tips can be anonymous. Reach out to 414-793-2169.

Those with information can also contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

