Wellpoint Care Network is ready for its annual 'Back-to-School Bash' to support families

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Wellpoint Care Network will host its 4th annual back-to-school bash on Thursday on its campus.

About 1,600 backpacks are filled with supplies and ready for students to pick them up at the back-to-school bash.

"We understand that going back to school. It's not just about the children, but there's a whole family that needs to be supported as well,” said community partnerships and volunteer coordinator, Andrew Bonner IV.

Getting ready to go back to school can come with excitement, nerves, and financial stress. To help knock some items off the list, the Wellpoint Care Network gives school supplies, family support, and haircuts at the event.

"Something as simple as having a haircut before school that changes a child's complete perspective once they walk through the doors. It boosts their confidence,” said Bonner.

Bonner says last year they served about 2,200 families.

"You can physically see the burden lift off of the shoulders of some of the parents as they're receiving their backpack, because that's one less worry," said Bonner.

"This is a time where kids are want to look their best, or they're getting haircuts, they're getting their back-to-school apparel altogether. So we're going to help alleviate some of that stress for our families,” said Newson.

CEO Reggie Newson says families can expect a fun-filled event with music, food, and guests like the mayor and Alderman Westmoreland.

"Please come out. We're here to give we don't want to take anything back into our building. We want to give everything away,” said Bonner.

All families are welcome to attend the back-to-school bash from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wellpoint Care Network campus on Thursday, August 7.

