'We need this pool open': Residents react to outdoor pools that could stay closed

MILWAUKEE — Anthony Whitfield loves taking his granddaughter, Unique, to Washington Park.

"She likes to come out here and play," said Anthony. "She is a real busybody. She really is."

He was disappointed when TMJ4 told him the pool was not announced as opening for the summer.

"I think it's sad," said Anthony. "It's really crazy because there are not too many pools around this way, and this one right here is convenient for us to bring our kids; I don't see why it shouldn't be open."

The pool at Washington Park was one of five deep-well pools and one water park that could stay closed this summer.

Another is the pool in Jackson Park. It's a place where Antonia Murillo likes to bring her son, Jonathan. They visit at least four times a week. Both really enjoy going to the pool.

"I like to go swimming over there because there is more deep water," said Jonathan.

It's a pool that's right in their neighborhood. Now, they'll have to travel for at least 15 minutes.

"This year will be hotter, so there will be more humidity, so I need the pool," said Antonia.

The last time all deep-well outdoor pools were open, like the one at Jackson Park, was back in 2018, according to Milwaukee County Parks.

This year, the county is opening nearly double the number of swimming facilities compared to last year. That includes 24 wading pools and eight splash pads. It's all thanks to a push for more lifeguards.

The county has 76 new lifeguards this year, with more than 60 others returning from last year.

"Splash pads are great," said Sheldon Wasserman, District 3 County Supervisor. "Wading pools are great, but deep-water pools are critical. We need them spaced out all the way out there in Milwaukee County for the fairness of all citizens."

Wilson and Sheridan deep-well pools will open this summer. They were both open in 2023 and 2022. The McCarty Park Pool was also opened back in 2022.

The county also says another pool will open up, but they have yet to announce where.

Antonia really hopes it's Jackson that opens.

"For fun, for family, for friends, for everything, we need this pool open!"

For Anthony and Unique, they'll plan to head to the Washington splash pad this summer, but they wish the pool was open not just for them but for the neighborhood.

"I don't see why it shouldn't be open this year," said Anthony. "It's going to be hot. It'd be somewhere for them to go."

For now, they'll continue enjoying the playgrounds at Washington Park and spending time together.

