Here's the list of pools and swimming facilities opening in Milwaukee County this summer

Milwaukee County Parks will be opening even more pools and swimming facilities in 2024 compared to recent years.

Higher wages and incentives for lifeguards have resulted in enough staff to open "nearly double" the number of swimming facilities compared to 2023, Parks Executive Director Guy Smith said in a news release Thursday.

Cool Waters Aquatic Park in Greenfield Park will be the first facility to open, on Saturday, May 25th. Additional pools and swimming facilities will open in June, "along with a majority of the system's community wading pools and splash pads," the news release says.

"Our staff is excited to be able to open a number of our incredible aquatic facilities for the 2024 season," said Smith. "Our extensive recruiting efforts for the Milwaukee County Parks Lifeguard Corps has paid huge dividends, with 76 new lifeguards joining the fold. This influx of new aquatic staff, along with the retention of over 60 returning dedicated lifeguards from a year ago, has allowed us to open more facilities than we've been able to in recent memory."

Here's the full list of what's opening this summer and when, courtesy of Milwaukee County Parks:

Water Parks (2 Sites)

Cool Waters Aquatic Center at Greenfield Park, West Allis | May 25th

Saturday, May 25th - Monday, May 27th 11am-4:30pm

Summer season hours will be updated on our website HERE.

Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee | June 8th



Deep-Well Outdoor Pools (3 Sites)

Wilson Pool at Wilson Park, Milwaukee | June 15th

Sheridan Pool at Sheridan Park, Milwaukee | June 15th

TBD Pool, Milwaukee | Summer 2024

Indoor Pools (2 Sites)

Noyes Indoor Pool | For additional information, visit our website HERE.

Pulaski Indoor Pool | For additional information, visit our website HERE.



Splash Pads

Tentatively 8 Sites Scheduled to Open from June 20th-August 18th from 11am-4pm Daily



Carver Splash Pad, 911 W. Brown St.

Clarke Square Splash Pad, 2330 W. Vieau Place

Dineen Splash Pad, 6901 W. Vienna Ave.

Lucille Berrien Splash Pad, 3629 N. 16th St.

Gordon Splash Pad, 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Madison Splash Pad, 9800 W. Glendale Ave.

Moody Splash Pad, 2201 W. Auer Ave.

Washington Splash Pad, 1859 N. 40th St. (operated by Urban Ecology Center)



Wading Pools

Tentatively 24 Sites Scheduled to Open from June 20th-August 18th from 11am-4pm Daily



Alcott Wader, 3751 S. 97th St.

Algonquin Wader, 7850 N. 51st St.

Cooper Wader, 8701 W. Chambers St.

Greene Wader, 4235 S. Lipton Ave.

Hales Corners Wader, 5765 S. New Berlin Road

Harriet Tubman Wader, 4750 N. 48 St.

Humboldt Wader, 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Indigenous Peoples Wader, 7301 W. Courtland Ave.

Jacobus Wader, 6501 W. Hillside Lane

Kops Wader, 7603 W. County Line Road

La Follette Wader, 9418 W. Washington St.

Lindsay Wader, 4360 N. 87th St

Lyons Wader, 3301 S. 55th St.

Mitchell Wader, 524 S. Layton Blvd.

Pulaski Cudahy Wader, 5400 S. Swift Ave.

Rainbow Wader, 700 S. 119th St.

Saveland Wader, 3700 S. Second St.

Sheridan Wader, 4800 S. Lake Drive

Smith Wader, 5462 N. 33rd St.

Tiefenthaler Wader, 2501 W. Galena St.

Tippecanoe Wader, 1411 E. Warnimont Ave.

Walker Square Wader, 1031 S. Ninth St.

Wedgewood Wader, 7201 W. Wedgewood Drive

West Milwaukee Wader, 5000 W. Burnham St.



For the most up-to-date information on hours and opening dates, visit Milwaukee County Parks' website here.

