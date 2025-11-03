‘We love you so much’: Community gathers to unveil memorial for Sade Robinson at Warnimont Park

CUDAHY, Wis. — An emotional ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Warnimont Park on Sunday as the community gathered to honor and remember the life of Sade Robinson with a new memorial.

A bench and plaque now honor the life of the 19-year-old who was murdered and dismembered in April of last year after a first date with her now-convicted killer, Maxwell Anderson. Warnimont Park is where investigators first found Robinson's leg in April of last year.

TMJ4

On Sunday, those who showed up wore pink, yellow and white to send the message that her life mattered. Robinson's family was overcome with emotion while addressing those in attendance.

Watch: Sade Robinson memorial unveiled at Warnimont Park

Sade Robinson memorial unveiled at Warnimont Park after family raises nearly $40,000

"This has been an emotional past 19 months. Yesterday officially made 19 months from the last time I've seen my baby. Sade you're here with us in spirit, we love you so much," said Sheena Scarbrough, Sade Robinson's mother.

Robinson's family is relieved to unveil the memorial after a group of Milwaukee County supervisors unanimously voted to delay the memorial after receiving racist comments following its proposal. Robinson's family raised nearly $40,000 to pay for the memorial.

TMJ4

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip