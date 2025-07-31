Man convicted of murdering Sade Robinson to appear in court for sentencing hearing Friday

MILWAUKEE — Maxwell Anderson is scheduled to appear in court Friday for sentencing after being convicted of murdering and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson following a first date in 2024.

In June, a jury found Anderson guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson in the killing of Robinson. The verdict came on the ninth day of the trial after less than an hour of jury deliberations.

"She will be forever remembered as an angel, a light worker who’s touched so many souls, so many lives in the Milwaukee community. She is our hero," said Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson’s mother, outside the courthouse following the verdict.

Alongside Scarbrough, the family’s attorney announced they will continue pursuing a civil case against Anderson and the Milwaukee bars that served Robinson while she was underage.

"She is forever leaving an imprint. She walked in her own path, her own light. She solved her own case. My baby solved her own case. That’s how I raised my kids. We don’t give up. We are fighters," Scarbrough added.

On July 25, Scarbrough joined Rep. Shelia Stubbs in Madison to advocate for reviving a proposal to create a task force on missing and murdered African American women.

The proposed task force would work to identify and address causes of violence against Black women, similar to groups established in other states.

"This is needed. It’s urgent. There needs to be a network between families when you have a missing or murdered individual. There needs to be a systemic way of having the data, triaging it, getting resources quicker," Scarbrough said.

Last week marked the third time Rep. Stubbs has introduced this legislation. In the previous legislative session, the bill passed the state Assembly with strong bipartisan support but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate, where it never received a vote.

Anderson faces a potential life sentence plus 25 years when he appears for sentencing.

