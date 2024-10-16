'We keep disappointing our kids': Parents and city leaders react to recent MPS football misstep

MILWAUKEE — There’s a lot of chatter among Milwaukee City leaders and Milwaukee Public School (MPS) parents about another district issue.

Bay View and Pulaski High Schools must forfeit all of their 2024 football games. The two teams will also be banned from the playoffs for two years.

MPS said this issue stems from paperwork not being filed with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).

"We keep disappointing our kids by dropping the ball on different things,” an MPS mom and district employee said.

She wanted to stay anonymous because of her job at MPS. However, she wanted her voice heard.

"This has something to do with an adult who was placed in a paid position to provide some proper documentation to the WIAA, so they dropped the ball on the kids,” she explained.

Watch: 'It's one story after another': City leader reacts to MPS football misstep

Parents and city leaders react to recent MPS football misstep

The missing document even has some Milwaukee Common Council members throwing a flag on the play. Many of them raise more concerns for the district.

"It's one story after another where MPS is dropping balls right and left involving basic paperwork,” 4th District Alderman, Robert Bauman said.

TMJ4 Alderman Bauman is one of many Common Council members concerned about the recent MPS issue.

Bauman said this mistake only hurts the community.

"I mean who would move to Milwaukee and want to put their kids in Milwaukee Public School system based on all of these stories that have come in month after month after month,” Bauman said.

