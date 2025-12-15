WAUWATOSA, Wis. — After a frigid weekend, Southeast Wisconsin is finally experiencing warmer winter temperatures this week. While the relief from the bitter cold is welcome, the melting snow brings its own set of challenges for homeowners.

Wauwatosa roofer shares how to prevent ice dams from developing

Josh Klimas, general manager for Ridge Top Exteriors, a roofing company in Wauwatosa, spoke about the importance of roof raking and preventing ice dam damage to homes.

"We haven't had ice dams to this extent since 2021 here in Wisconsin," Klimas said.

Those shiny icicles hanging from gutters may look pretty, but they can cause significant damage to homes. Klimas has seen the costly consequences firsthand.

"I've seen 50, 60, $70,000 claims that all started with an ice dam," Klimas said.

These icicles are signs of an ice dam , which prevents melting snow from running off the roof and leads to pooled moisture in roofing systems. Klimas says most homes in the area have shingle roofs, which creates a particular vulnerability.

"A shingle roofing system isn't meant to hold water. It's meant to shed water so that water can back up underneath the shingles and get inside your house, causing damage to your drywall, your insulation, your walls, your cabinets," Klimas said.

Roof raking is a solution to stop ice dams from building up. While the safest option is to hire professionals, homeowners who choose to do it themselves should follow important safety guidelines.

"I'd advise homeowners to avoid going on ladders to try to remove it that's can be pretty dangerous at this time of year," Klimas said.

For those tackling the job themselves, Klimas and APHW recommend:

Using proper roof rakes

Wearing warm, waterproof clothing

Being aware of icy grounds under icicles

Working with a partner

Steering clear of power lines

Planning where snow or ice will fall



When raking, start at the edges of the roof and work up to 5 to 6 feet from the ledge. Only apply light pressure to the rake, leaving 2 to 3 inches of snow. You do not need to scrape the roof perfectly clean.

"It's just a matter of who's being proactive with their home, and trying to take care of an issue before it becomes a bigger problem," Klimas said.

