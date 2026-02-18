WAUWATOSA, Wis. – A single Wauwatosa mother is struggling to find reliable transportation after her car was stolen from her apartment parking lot sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning. Alexandrea Buer says she needs that car to get her 4-year-old daughter Ava to cancer treatments.

Ava was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2025 and has been going through intense chemotherapy. Her mother has devoted all her time to being by her side as the main caretaker of her three daughters.

"I think the scariest part is, is if she does have a fever, she has to be there within the hour at Children's," Buer said.

Her tan Hyundai Elantra SE, which was full of kids' toys, was stolen from its parking spot between Sunday night and Monday morning.

"It's like more of a sad and angry feeling, like an angry feeling of like being violated. And like you, you walked into your car seeing all this kid stuff, and it's like, 'I'm gonna take that car,' like, not even thinking twice about what anybody else has going on in their life," Buer said.

Watch: Wauwatosa mom’s car stolen as 4-year-old battles leukemia

Wauwatosa mom’s car stolen as 4-year-old battles leukemia

A GoFundMe is available to help the family during this time. Despite the challenges, Ava continues to show her strength. Her mother describes her as stubborn, and that steadfast spirit is helping her through treatment. Ava loves to dance with her two sisters, bringing joy to the family during difficult times.

"I can't believe someone would just go and do that and just have no remorse. And then it just, really affected our whole family," Buer said.

Buer says she receives some financial support from the children's father and Social Security, but she's trying to put on a brave face for her daughters while dealing with this latest setback.

"She's already upset enough and already going through enough. I don't want her to be like, 'Oh, why is my mom upset?' You know, that's a hard thing," Buer said.

Ava's treatment is ramping up again, making reliable transportation even more critical for the family.

Buer's car has yet to be found, and Wauwatosa police say this is an open investigation. The family is still searching for transportation solutions.

