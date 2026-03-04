Wauwatosa couple stuck in Dubai; Greendale native in Kuwait as Middle East conflict escalates

Ryan Miller and his wife, Anna Culhane, of Wauwatosa are stranded in Dubai as conflict in the Middle East escalates. The couple was in India for a family wedding and then traveled to Dubai when the situation unfolded.

Miller said the couple was moments away from leaving when they learned of a U.S. strike on Iran.

"Our plane was actually on the tarmac; we were on the runway. We were probably five minutes from lift off when we found out the US struck Iran," Miller said.

The couple has since been sheltering in place inside their hotel room.

"It's been an anxious time, it's been a stressful couple of days," Miller said.

Miller described the fear he and his wife felt upon arriving at their hotel.

"It was pretty scary on Saturday, hearing all the booms going off as we're like...we showed up at the hotel and we were waiting in line to check-in. And you can hear the occasional the missiles getting blown up, the drones getting blown up," Miller said.

With no clear timeline for returning home and the U.S. government urging Americans to leave the region, Miller said the uncertainty has been overwhelming.

"It's a wild situation for us, we don't know when we will be home," Miller said.

Miller said the inability to leave despite government warnings has left him feeling let down.

"It feels like they have abandoned us," Miller said.

Not every Wisconsin resident in the region is trying to leave. Cortney Aliesa, a Greendale native, has called Kuwait home for years with her family.

"I think every day is re-assessing how things are going," Aliesa said.

During our interview, Aliesa paused as a military drone flew past.

"It's hard to reassure people that you are safe and you're okay because people are like…oh I can hear a drone," Aliesa said.

She said that while her family feels relatively safe, moments of anxiety are unavoidable.

"And then sometimes there will be a long period that you hear nothing and you see cars driving past and people getting food deliveries and it feels normal," Aliesa said.

Aliesa said she has seen smoke outside of their home.

"It's just an unsettling feeling of not knowing what to expect," Aliesa said.

Senator Tammy Baldwin's office told me they have received calls from Wisconsinites who are stuck in the Middle East and that they are working to help them.

“President Trump recklessly started a war with Iran without even planning for the safety of Americans in the region. I’ll continue to push the Trump Administration to do everything they can to get our neighbors home safely and remain on standby as a resource for impacted constituents.”

Impacted constituents can contact Baldwin's office at (202) 224-5653.

TMJ4 reached out to Senator Ron Johnson's office and did not hear back for this report.

The latest information from the U.S. Department of State can be found here.

