Waupun youth football player steals show at Packers Family Night practice

MILWAUKEE — There was a special moment for a Waupun youth football player at the 2024 Packers Family Night on Saturday.

“I thought I was dreaming,” 11-year-old, Trace Ramirez said.

TMJ4 News Trace Ramirez from Waupun talked with TMJ4's Megan Lee about his viral moment at Packers Family Night!

Trace wasn’t dreaming. He said, “It was the best thing a kid could think of.”

The Waupun Gridiron Football youth player caught three punts in a row while holding the two other footballs. This was in front of the entire team and over 60,000 fans.

It was when the Packers players stormed the field that meant the most to the young athlete.

"High fives, hugs, tapping my helmet. Like Jaire came up to me and just hugged me and I was like...I almost started crying for joy,” Trace said.

His dad Paul Ramirez couldn't contain his excitement either. He said he stormed the field to give his son a hug.

TMJ4 News Paul Ramirez is Trace’s dad. He said it’s a moment they will never forget.

"To go up there and do that, it's only going to inspire him to be a football player more,” Paul explained.

This moment was eight years in the making. Paul put the Waupun Gridiron Football team on the waitlist to play during halftime for a Packer's game years ago. He got the email that it was their chance about two weeks ago.

"Not anyone can just go onto Lambeau Field. For us to just be able to do what we did and then have that happen. It’s just all surreal right now,” Paul said.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur chimed in on this special moment as well.

"That was pretty impressive,” LaFleur said. "I mean, three? I know I couldn't do that."

Trace was honored to spread the word about Waupun athletes.

"I was amazed at what he was saying about me. A kid from Waupun Wisconsin, those chances are very slim for this town,” Trace said.

