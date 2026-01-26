Waukesha County contractor faces 11 charges, 2 felonies after theft investigation

MENOMONEE FALLS — A Waukesha County contractor TMJ4 recently reported on is now facing 11 criminal charges, including two felonies.

TMJ4 exposed contractor Joseph Burbey of Pewaukee last month after a Mequon couple reached out to share their warning about him. They had water pouring from their ceiling after hiring Burbey's former company Back to Basics Builders to remodel their bathroom. That couple says the poor work had to be redone by another company for $22,000.

They aren't the only ones who complained. Court records show two other customers in Menomonee Falls elevated their concerns to the state's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2023.

Prosecutors charged Burbey with two felony counts of theft by a contractor along with 9 other misdemeanors. It comes after court records say DATCP found Burbey left two families on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in unfinished work they had already paid for.

While Back to Basics Builders shut down years ago, Burbey founded a new company called Cheesehead Construction last year according to its website.

Burbey answered when TMJ4 called Cheesehead Construction's phone number. He declined to comment about the charges.

He’s due in court for an initial appearance on March 5.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip