Water Main break reported near Sherman and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Drivers on Milwaukee's northwest side are navigating a tricky commute home as rising water levels follow reports of a water main break near Sherman Boulevard and Burleigh Street.

This follows Wednesday's warmer temperatures, which came after Milwaukee endured wind chills near -30° and air temperatures below -10° Tuesday morning.

During cold weather, Milwaukee Water Works typically sees an increase in water main breaks, according to Patrick Pauly, superintendent of Milwaukee Water Works.

A Milwaukee Water Works spokesperson said the agency has responded to over 70 water main breaks in 2025.

What causes water main breaks?

Winter freeze-thaw cycles contribute to an increase in broken water mains, according to the Milwaukee Water Works website. As the water in the soil beneath the pavement freezes and thaws, it creates pressure on the mains, leading to breaks.

Water mains are located about 6-1/2 feet beneath the streets, and for the cold to impact them, the frost line must reach that depth.

Nearly half of all breaks occur during December, January, and February.

A main break may also result in temporary water shutoff to customers served by the main.The biggest impact of a water main break in winter is icy conditions caused by water flooding the street.

Residents are encouraged to report main breaks by calling (414) 286-3710.

TMJ4 has contacted Milwaukee Water Works for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

