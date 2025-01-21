MILWAUKEE — Sub-zero windchill temperatures to start the week have pushed Milwaukee County to extend availability at warming centers.

RELATED:

-Marcia P. Coggs building to open as emergency warming shelter Monday and Tuesday

The Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center at 12th and Vliet is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday due to the extreme cold.

Dozens spent Monday eating food, watching television, and, most importantly, staying warm.

"To me, it's really a privilege to have this organization like this," said Don Harris, who uses the service. "It's really a privilege to have them open the doors, for everybody, not just me."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The harsh temperatures can lead to hypothermia and frostbite in under half an hour. Milwaukee has already seen one death over the weekend related to frigid temperatures.

Harris says he doesn't want to see that again.

Watch: Milwaukee's unhoused look to escape the cold through emergency warming centers

Milwaukee's most vulnerable looking to escape the cold through emergency warming centers

"I ask everyone that doesn't have to go out, please don't go out," Harris said. "Please keep safe. This is actually tragic weather."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The Coggs Center isn't just a place to keep warm; it also connects those in the community experiencing homelessness with other services.

It's something that Efrain Saavedra knows well. He and Street Angels, the organization he works for, are on the front lines of helping the homeless population in Milwaukee.

"If we can just be able to be out here and provide sleeping bags and just the simple things, like hygiene kits and stuff like that," Saavedra said.

He says he knows how important these centers can be.

"These actually really just save lives, you know what I mean?" Saavedra said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip