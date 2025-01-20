Marcia P. Coggs building to open as emergency warming shelter Monday and Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The Department of Health and Human Services will open the Marcia P. Coggs building as an emergency warming shelter during the daytime on Monday and Tuesday.

Warming hours will begin at 8 a.m. and go until 5:30 p.m. both Monday, Jan 20 and Tuesday, Jan 21.

According to a post by DHHS, visitors looking to get warm should enter through the 13th St. entrance.

The center can be found at 1220 W. Vliet St.

Other warming shelters in Milwaukee:

For more information, call or text 211 and provide your zip code for warming shelter lists. Online information can be found here.

Repairers of the Breach

Open: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Intake is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 1335 W. Vliet St.

Guest House

Open: 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Intake is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 1216 N. 13th St.

Capuchin Community Services at Saint Ben's

Open: 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Intake is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 924 W. State St.

Joy House

Open: Monday-Saturday 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.; Sunday 12 a.m. to 7:59 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

If the weather is 32 degrees or lower, current guests may stay inside or return before 3 p.m.

Address: 830 N. 19th St.

Safe Harbor

Open: 10 p.m. to 5:15 a.m.

Address: 1820 W. Wells St.

