Waiting for spring cleaning to wash your car? Here's why Milwaukeeans shouldn't

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's harsh winter conditions require more frequent car washing than many drivers realize, according to local car wash experts who recommend cleaning vehicles every seven to 10 days when salt is present on roads.

Mazen Muna, who has owned Metro Hand Car Wash & Detailing for 20 years, said the underbody flush is the most critical service during winter months.

"[It's] very important to have the exterior wash, but the underbody flush is the most important thing because that's where all the salt hides," Muna said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mazen Muna

TMJ4 asked drivers how often they wash their cars in the Winter, with varying answers. Maricis Dostalek said she has never gotten her car washed during winter, while Zenovia Lewis maintains a monthly washing schedule.

"I get it when it needs it, and usually that's what it needs about once a month," Zenovia Lewis said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Zenovia Lewis

"If it clearly needs washing, then I guess go ahead," Maricis Dostalek said. "Maybe twice (each winter)."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Maricis Dostalek

The salt used on Wisconsin roads during winter can corrode and cause significant damage to vehicle undercarriages if not regularly removed.

Even though many flock to the car washes on warm days, Muna says you might want to think about heading to a car wash once the roads dry out following a snowfall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



